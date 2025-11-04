Four get life imprisonment in 2022 murder case in UP's Meerut

Meerut (UP), Nov 4 (PTI) A court here has sent four men to life imprisonment and imposed a collective fine of Rs 48,000 in connection with a 2022 murder case, police officials said on Tuesday.

Police said the conviction came as a result of strong evidence collection and coordinated prosecution efforts by Kithaur police under the special drive "Operation Conviction".

According to officials, the case was registered at Kithaur police station on the complaint of Manoj Giri, a resident of Govindpuri. He alleged that on June 7, 2022, Tushar Bhati, Prince, Ankur and Gullu attacked his son, Tarun Giri, with sticks and rods, resulting in his death.

During the investigation, police gathered substantial evidence and filed a charge sheet. After hearing the case, Additional District and Sessions Judge Alok Dwivedi found the four guilty and sentenced them to life imprisonment for murder.

The convicts were also sentenced to one year of rigorous imprisonment and fined Rs 1,000 each for causing hurt, and another one year of rigorous imprisonment and Rs 1,000 fine each for intentional insult.

In case of default in payment, they will undergo additional imprisonment, police said.

In total, each of the four convicts was fined Rs 12,000, amounting to a collective fine of Rs 48,000, police added.