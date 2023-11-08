Four get life in prison for murder in Haryana

Gurugram, Nov 8 (PTI) A court here on Wednesday convicted four people for murdering a man out on parole in the Khalilpur village of Pataudi and sentenced them to life in prison, police said.

The Court of Additional District and Sessions Judge Sunil Kumar Diwan also imposed a fine of Rs 1 lakh on each accused -- Khalilpur village residents Vikas, Gaurav, Naveen and Mukesh alias Munna.

Two other accused were acquitted due to lack of evidence, the police added.

Yogesh, who was serving a life sentence for the murder of one Rahul, was killed on June 8, 2017.

According to the FIR registered at Pataudi police station, Yogesh was allowed out on parole on June 3. On June 8, when Yogesh and his wife Manju were travelling on a motorcycle, they were accosted by the convicts. The men, who were related to Rahul, threatened Yogesh that they would avenge the murder.

Manju said in her statement that Yogesh got scared and started to ride away but the accused hit his motorcycle and they fell on the road. Yogesh was then attacked with an axe. The accused also opened fire, the police said.

A senior police officer said the court, after hearing both sides, convicted the four accused and sentenced them to life in prison. PTI COR SZM