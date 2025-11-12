Four get life sentence for 2015 murder in UP’s Sonbhadra

Sonbhadra (UP), Nov 12 (PTI) A local court on Wednesday sentenced four men to life imprisonment for killing a woman over a land dispute more than 10 years ago, an official said.

Government counsel Vinod Kumar Pathak said the case was lodged by Ramprasad Gond, a resident of Babhni village under the Ghorawal police station limits.

In his complaint filed on May 24, 2015, Gond alleged that on the intervening night of May 23-24, his wife Premkali was sleeping in their house when four men – Ramnaresh, Rambadan, Mataprasad and Ramprasad, all from the same village – attacked and killed her with an axe over a land dispute.

Based on the complaint, police investigated the matter and filed a chargesheet against the four accused persons.

After examining the evidence, the court of Additional Sessions Judge (I) Jitendra Kumar Dwivedi found all four guilty and sentenced them to life along with a fine of Rs 20,000 on each offender. PTI COR ABN ARI