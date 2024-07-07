Four get life sentence for killing constable in UP's Mainpuri in 2021

Manipuri (UP), Jul 7 (PTI) A court here has sentenced four persons, including a former village head, to life imprisonment for killing a Provincial Armed Constabulary constable three year ago.

Special Judge, SC/ST court, Mita Singh on Saturday also imposed a fine of Rs 30,000 on the convicts Rajesh Pandey, Shivam Chaubey, Navin and Sajiv.

The convicts shot dead the PAC constable Mahesh on June 25, 2021 in Madnapur village over a land dispute.

The victim was the brother of village head Chunnilal, with whom the convicts had enmity.