Four girders collapse on Alappuzha bypass elevated road

Alappuzha (Kerala), Mar 3 (PTI) Four large girders of an elevated road under construction along the beach stretch of the Alappuzha Bypass collapsed on Monday, causing panic among the public and authorities.

Officials said that no casualties were reported in the incident, which occurred at around 11 am.

District Collector Alex Varghese visited the site.

Speaking to PTI, the Collector said that officials from the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) had met him and conveyed that the matter had been reported to their higher authorities in New Delhi.

NHAI officials informed the collector that a detailed inquiry would be conducted into the incident.

The District Collector said he has submitted a report to the state government authorities.

Officials said that the girders had been launched seven days ago.

They suspect that the collapse of the entire girder structure may have been triggered by the slip of one girder from a slight upward curve in the road.

CCTV footage captured the moment the girders collapsed, raising a cloud of dust in the surrounding areas. PTI TGB TGB ADB