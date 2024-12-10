Four girl students hospitalised in Telangana after eating breakfast

Hyderabad, Dec 10 (PTI) Four girl students from a state-run social welfare residential educational institute in Vikarabad District were hospitalised on Tuesday with stomach aches and vomiting after consuming breakfast.

They were subsequently discharged, a senior official said.

Some of the girls who fell ill complained about the poor quality of food at the hostel, which is located in Tandur Mandal.

"Only four of the around 95 students complained of vomiting after having breakfast. They were taken to a hospital and were discharged after treatment," the official said.

Speaking to TV channels, the students who were admitted to the hospital claimed that there were worms in the rice, and the overall quality of the food served to them was not good.

They alleged that despite bringing the matter to the authorities' attention, there was no response.

Another student mentioned experiencing stomach pain and vomiting and claimed that 15 students were admitted to various hospitals.