Four girl students killed in road accident in Kerala''s Palakkad

Palakkad, (Kerala), Dec 12 (PTI) Four school students died after a truck mowed them down at Kalladikode in this North Kerala district on Thursday evening, police said.

According to the police, as per the preliminary information, the deceased girls were studying eighth standard in a nearby higher secondary school.

The accident occurred at Panayampadam near Kalladikode on Palakkad- Kozhikode National Highway, when a truck transporting cement lost control, ran over the students returning home after school, and subsequently overturned.

The truck veered into a group of students walking along the road, leading to the fatal incident around 4 PM on Thursday. Five girls were involved in the tragic accident, four of whom lost their lives while the other had a miraculous escape.

According to the police, the truck overturned after hitting the students, raising suspicions that more children might be trapped beneath it. The students were soon rushed to nearby hospitals for treatment, but their lives could not be saved, police said.

When the vehicle was lifted using a crane following hours of effort, it became known that no one was underneath and fears of locals were cleared, police added.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan expressed deep sorrow over the accident at Kalladikode and called it "shocking" and "tragic." He assured that government departments would work in coordination to ensure emergency medical care for all injured students.

"A detailed investigation will be conducted, and necessary action will be taken," the Chief Minister stated in his condolence message.

Following the mishap, the locals have staged a protest at the site, alleging no action was taken despite repeated complaints to the authorities that the Panayampadam area has turned into an accident hotspot. They demanded immediate measures to address the issue of recurring accidents in the area.

A Motor Vehicles Department (MVD) official stated that the cause of the accident remains unclear, and they are investigating whether the truck collided with another vehicle or lost control.

"This area is prone to hydroplaning, and upon inspection of the vehicle, there was no issue with overloading, the tires were in good condition, and the vehicle is not very old," the official said.

The MVD official added that a detailed investigation will be conducted to determine what had happened.

A top police official told media that CCTV footage would be examined to determine whether overspeeding caused the accident. Preliminary findings suggest that the truck lost control while yielding to another vehicle and overturned, he added.

The officer confirmed that a detailed investigation would begin on Friday after the protests subside. Meanwhile, the driver and cleaner of the truck involved in the accident have been taken into custody, police said. Both men, who sustained injuries in the crash, are currently undergoing treatment at the hospital.

KPCC president K Sudhakaran MP, who condoled the death of the students, alleged that official apathy caused the mishap. "Accidents are frequent on the road where these children met their untimely deaths, and locals have repeatedly raised concerns with the authorities. Had action been taken promptly, these children's lives could have been saved," he said.

Sudhakaran also alleged that, according to reports, there have been 55 accidents leading to 7 fatalities in the area. He pointed out that the poorly planned construction of the National Highway is a major factor causing accidents.

Transport Minister K B Ganesh Kumar stated that he has ordered an investigation into the cause of the tragic accident in Panayampadam. The inquiry will examine whether excessive speed or alcohol consumption by the lorry driver contributed to the accident, the minister said in New Delhi. He also said that an urgent report on the accident has been sought.

The minister added that he has not received any complaints regarding frequent accidents in the area. "If such complaints had been received, appropriate measures would have been taken to address the black spot," the minister said. The bodies of the victims have been shifted to the Palakkad District Hospital. PTI ARM ARM ADB