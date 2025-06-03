Yamuna river claims lives of four teenage girls in tragic accident

Agra (UP): Four teenage girls drowned while bathing in the Yamuna river near Nagla Nathu village here on Tuesday, officials said.

According to police, six girls had entered the river around 10 am for a bath and soon started drowning. Locals managed to rescue two of them, while four drowned. Their bodies were fished out by locals later.

The deceased have been identified as Divya (14), Sandhya (12), Shivani (17), and Naina (14).

The two rescued girls -- Sonam and Muskan -- have been admitted to a nearby hospital.

A local resident, Dipesh, who witnessed the incident, said he had gone to the river with friends when he noticed the girls drowning.

“They were bathing just a little ahead of us. Suddenly, all of them began to drown. I jumped into the river to save them, but the water was too deep,” he said.

He raised an alarm and alerted the villagers, who rushed to the spot.

“Somehow, we managed to rescue two of the girls, but the others could not be saved,” he added.

District Magistrate, Agra, Arvind Mallappa Bangari, "This is a deeply tragic incident. Four girls have lost their lives. The two others are being treated in the hospital. Senior officials from the administration are present at the hospital and monitoring the situation".