Four government officials arrested in Rajkot fire tragedy

Rajkot, May 30 (PTI) Rajkot police in Gujarat on Thursday arrested four government officials including a town planning officer (TPO) in connection with the devastating fire at TRP game zone here that claimed 27 lives last week.

TPO M D Sagathia, assistant TPOs Mukesh Makwana and Gautam Joshi, and former station officer of Kalavad Road fire station Rohit Vigora were arrested, said an official.

"Four government officials have been arrested," confirmed state Director General of Police Vikas Sahay.

The government has already suspended Joshi and Vigora.

At least nine persons have been arrested in the case so far.