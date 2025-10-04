Four gym trainers held for raping woman in Gurugram

Gurugram, Oct 4 (PTI) Gurugram Police have arrested four gym trainers for allegedly raping a foreign language teacher twice in the past two weeks, police said on Saturday.

The accused were identified as Gaurav, Yogesh, Abhishek and Neeraj. They worked as gym trainers and provided Zumba dancing coaching as well.

According to the complaint filed by the 29-year-old victim, she had befriended Gaurav at a party in September, and they exchanged mobile numbers there.

On September 18, Gaurav called her to meet and took her to his friend, Neeraj's flat in the Sushant Lok area, where they raped her, the victim told the police. They also threatened to kill her if she told anyone about the incident.

On October 2, Gaurav again called her to meet and took her to Neeraj's flat, where they raped her. Later, they also called their friends, Abhishek and Yogesh, who also raped her, the victim mentioned in the FIR.

She somehow returned home in the morning and filed a complaint against the accused.

Based on her complaint, a case was registered under the sections 3(5) (common intention), 64(1) (rape) and 70(1) (gang rape) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. The accused were arrested.

"All the accused confessed to the crime. They were produced in a city court and sent into judicial custody. Further probe is underway", Gurugram police spokesperson said.