Four hand grenades, RDX-based IED recovered in Punjab's Batala

Chandigarh, Aug 25 (PTI) Punjab Police on Monday unearthed a terror module with the arrest of one person and recovery of four hand grenades, one RDX-based improvised explosive device (IED) and communication equipment from Batala.

Preliminary investigation revealed that the consignment was placed on the directions of UK-based Babbar Khalsa International terrorist Nishan Singh alias Nishan Jodia, who was acting under the instructions of Pakistan-based terrorist Harvinder Singh Rinda, who is backed by Pakistan's ISI.

"In a major breakthrough, @BatalaPolice foils a terror module with the recovery of 4 hand grenades (SPL HGR-84), 1 RDX-based IED (2kg), and communication equipment from village Balpura, #Batala," Director General of Police Gaurav Yadav said on X.

"One accused has been arrested, while another is absconding; efforts are underway to apprehend him," he said.

Further investigation was underway to expose the entire cross-border conspiracy, Yadav added.