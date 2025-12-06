Four held after counterfeit notes with Rs 1.12 lakh face value seized in Arunachal

Itanagar, Dec 6 (PTI) Four people have been arrested after counterfeit notes with a combined face value of Rs 1.12 lakh were seized from their possession in Arunachal Pradesh's Naharlagun, a senior officer said on Saturday.

The seizure and the arrests were made as part of an investigation into an alleged attempt by two persons to purchase grocery items using fake notes in Polo Colony area earlier this week, a senior officer said.

Naharlagun Superintendent of Police (SP) Nyelam Nega said the case started on December 2 after two individuals allegedly tried to buy grocery items from a shop using counterfeit notes of Rs 500 denomination.

When the shopkeeper confronted them, the two fled the spot, he said.

Based on intelligence, an accused, hailing from Itanagar's Gohpur, was arrested, the SP said.

Acting on his lead, a police team carried out raids across multiple locations under the supervision of Naharlagun SDPO Rishi Longdo, the officer said.

"During the operation, the police arrested a person who hails from Amba, Doimukh. Subsequently, two suspected suppliers from Assam were apprehended," the officer said.

"Altogether, 224 counterfeit notes of Rs 500 denomination with a face value of Rs 1,12,000 were seized around 3 am on December 3," Nega said.

The SP has appealed to people to remain vigilant and report any suspicious currency notes to the nearest police station, especially during the ongoing local bodies' election period. PTI CORR BDC