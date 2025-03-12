Four held after failed burglary bid in Andhra's Chittoor

Chittoor (Andhra Pradesh), March 12 (PTI) Four people were arrested on Wednesday morning following an attempted burglary at a residence in Chittoor district, police said.

More than four people broke into the house of a trader with fake guns but were nabbed by locals and police.

“We have arrested four thieves who came with fake guns for the theft. They came with an air pistol and dummy pistols,” an official told PTI, adding that one of them had jumped from the first floor and was caught by the locals.

According to the police, the thieves attacked the owner with a knife, but he managed to defend himself, sustaining only minor injuries.

The accused were taken to the police station and investigation is on. PTI STH ROH