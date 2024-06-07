Four held by Ahmedabad Crime Branch for murdering trader over old enmity

Ahmedabad, Jun 7 (PTI) Four persons were arrested for allegedly murdering a 50-year-old trader over a previous enmity, an Ahmedabad Crime Branch official said on Friday.

Deceased Manish Shah, who lived in Vatva, traded in printing material, owned a press and ran a fortnightly named 'Public Press News', said Crime Branch Inspector VB Aal.

"Main accused Mahipalsinh Champavat, who held a grudge against the deceased, hired three people to seriously injure Shah but he eventually died during treatment. Shah was attacked near Sabarmati Riverfront in the morning of June 1 when he was going to his office in Dudheshwar area on his scooter," a Crime Branch release said.

"Two bike-borne men intercepted Shah and stabbed him on his legs with a sharp knife. The assailants fled after the attack, while Shah was admitted in the civil hospital, from where he gave his complaint and an FIR of assault was registered against unidentified men. Shah died on June 4 and the Crime Branch held Champavat, who lives in the deceased's residential complex," it said.

It was revealed that Champavat's brother Yuvrajsinh was arrested and sent to jail in the past after Shah's wife had registered a case of rape against him. Yuvrajsinh was granted bail with a condition that he must not enter Vatva area. This was the cause of rivalry between the two families, as per police.

"Shah had even lodged a complaint against Mahipalsinh Champavat. To take revenge, Champavat contacted one Akash Vaghela and asked him to arrange men who can seriously harm Shah. Vaghela then roped in Aniket Oad and Vikas Oad, who agreed to injure Shah for Rs 1.20 lakh. Champavat gave Shah's photo for identification to the Oad duo and alerted them as soon as Shah left his house on the morning of June 1. The duo then intercepted Shah and fled after injuring him," the official said.

Later, Champavat paid Rs 1.20 lakh to the duo and Rs 50,000 to Akash Vaghela, the official said, adding all four have held for murder. PTI PJT BNM