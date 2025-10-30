Four held by Chhattisgarh ACB for bribery

Janjgir-Champa/Bastar, Oct 30 (PTI) Four persons were arrested on Thursday by the Chhattisgarh Anti Corruption Bureau for allegedly seeking and accepting bribes, an official said.

They were held in Janjgir-Champa, Bastar and Manendragarh-Chrimiri-Bharatpur (MCB) districts, he added.

The official identified the accused as Bihari Singh, his aide Rajkumar, as well as Hem Kumar Panigrahi and CP Banjare.

"Singh was posted as amin patwari while his aide was operator in the land acquisition branch at the office of Sub-Divisional Magistrtate (SDM) in Janjgir-Champa district. Panigrahi is a clerk at the tehsil office in Darbha in Bastar district. Banjare is PWD sub-engineer in Manendragarh town in MCB district," he added.

Singh and his aide Rajkumar sought Rs 1.80 lakh from a person to release Rs 35.64 lakh as compensation for acquisition of land in Kosmanda for a national highway construction project, the official said.

"Panigrahi demanded Rs 25,000 to release compensation amount in a snakebite case in May this year in Chhindwada village. Banjare sought Rs 21,000 for release of bills related to civil works. They were caught red-handed in ACB traps," the official said.

The four were arrested under Prevention of Corruption Act, he said. PTI COR BNM