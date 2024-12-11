Four held for abduction, murder of BJP leader's uncle near Pune

Pune, Dec 11 (PTI) Four persons have been arrested in connection with the abduction and murder of BJP MLC Yogesh Tilekar's uncle, police said on Wednesday, adding that the crime seemed to have resulted from personal enmity.

Satish Wagh (55) was bundled into an SUV near Shewalwadi Chowk in Hadapsar area of Pune city by four to five persons on Monday when he was out on a morning walk.

He was found murdered near Yavat on Pune-Solapur Highway, 40 kilometres away, later that evening. The body bore multiple injury marks.

"We have arrested the man who gave the contract to kill Wagh and three men who carried out the abduction," said police commissioner Amitesh Kumar.

As per the preliminary information, personal enmity led to the crime, he told reporters.

Wagh had interests in farming and owned a hotel near Shewalwadi, police had said earlier. PTI SPK KRK