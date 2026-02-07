Four held for assaulting a tourist in J&K's Doda

Jammu, Feb 7 (PTI) Police on Saturday detained four persons for assaulting a tourist in Jammu and Kashmir’s Doda district, officials said.

A written complaint was received at Police Station Bhaderwah from Suresh Kumar of Nagni Bhalra, Bhaderwah, regarding the assault of a tourist in the area on Friday, they said.

Taking prompt cognizance of the complaint and to prevent any further escalation or breach of peace, police initiated preventive action under the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita, they said.

In this connection, four persons — Javed Iqbal, Owais Ahmed, Khursheed Ahmed and Avinash Manhas — all belonging to Bhaderwah, were detained, they said.

All the detained persons have been produced before the Executive Magistrate, Bhaderwah, for further legal proceedings as per law.

Police remain steadfast in ensuring the safety and security of tourists and reiterated their firm commitment to maintaining law and order and ensuring a safe, secure and tourist-friendly environment. "Any act of disturbing public peace, harmony, or safety will be dealt with strictly in accordance with law." PTI AB AB APL APL