Four held for assaulting doctors, staff at Jhansi hospital

Jhansi (UP), Sep 10 (PTI) Four persons have been arrested for allegedly assaulting doctors and staff at a private hospital here following a dispute over treatment and billing, a police official said on Wednesday.

The incident took place at a nursing home in Navabad area of Jhansi on Tuesday when attendants of a patient allegedly manhandled doctors and hospital employees, said Jhansi Superintendent of Police Gyanendra Kumar Singh.

According to the police, Shivdeep, a youth from Dhamna Khurd area of Chirgaon town, was dissatisfied with his mother's treatment and created a ruckus while she was being discharged. Following an argument over payment of bills, he returned with some associates and attacked the doctors and staff.

Based on a complaint lodged by Dr Mandeep Madia, police arrested Shivdeep, along with his associates Ritik, Deepak and Jayant Singh. PTI COR ABN ANM ABN ANM RUK RUK