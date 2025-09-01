Four held for assaulting YouTuber in Kerala

Idukki (Kerala), Sep 1 (PTI) Four persons were taken into custody on Monday for allegedly assaulting YouTuber Shaja Skaria at Thodupuzha in this high-range district, police said.

The four were nabbed from Bengaluru with the help of the Cyber Cell, they added.

According to police, the accused had fled the country after attacking Shajan on Saturday night.

One of the accused had posted on Facebook the previous day that they would attack Shajan again, but the post was later deleted.

Based on that post, the Cyber Cell tracked the location of the accused in Bengaluru and took them into custody, a police officer said.

The accused will be brought to Thodupuzha soon, police added.

Meanwhile, Shajan alleged that the attack was carried out by CPI(M) workers. He said five people were involved in the assault and had been identified by the police.

“The police showed me pictures of five people, and I identified them. The attack was carried out by a group led by Mathew Kollampilly and Shiyas, acting on the direction of the CPI(M). It was an attempt to murder me,” he alleged.

Skaria is the owner of the YouTube channel 'Marunadan Malayali'.

According to the FIR, the accused blocked Skaria’s vehicle, manhandled him, and attempted to murder him. PTI TBA TGB SSK