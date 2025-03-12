Four held for attacking teenage boy over love affair

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Mar 12 (PTI) Police have so far arrested four persons in connection with a brutal attack on an 18-year-old boy over a purported love affair in Dharashiv district of Maharashtra, leaving him in serious condition, officials said on Wednesday.

Mauli Giri was beaten up with rods on March 3 in Pandharewadi area near Dudhwadi village by a group of seven to eight men, police said.

Giri is undergoing treatment at a hospital in Solapur and is yet to regain consciousness, a police official said, adding that the youth suffered injuries on his private parts.

Further investigation is underway. PTI AW NSK