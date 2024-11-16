Four held for attacking UP minister’s staffer, snatching his pistol in MP’s Gwalior

Bhopal, Nov 16 (PTI) Madhya Pradesh police arrested four persons for allegedly attacking the personal security officer of UP minister Manohar Lal and snatching his pistol following a road rage incident in Gwalior district, an official said on Saturday.

The accused also beat up another employee of the Uttar Pradesh minister in the incident that took place near Jaurasi village on Gwalior-Jhansi highway on Friday night, said Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Gajendra Vardhaman.

Lal is MLA from Mehroni assembly seat UP's Lalitpur district.

"The vehicle of the UP minister, who was on his way from Agra to Lalitpur, got stuck in a traffic jam following an accident involving a truck on the highway between Gwalior and Dabra. Minister Lal’s driver took the vehicle to the other side of the road to avoid congestion," he said.

"The minister’s staffers, including his security officer, got into an argument with a biker over giving space. During the confrontation, the two-wheeler rider and his associates snatched the security guard’s pistol and beat up him and another employee. The firearm was recovered later," Vardhaman said.

The case was filed in Bilaua police station on Friday. Police identified the arrested persons as Bunty Yadav, Kaptan Yadav, Bhupendra Yadav and Bhola Singh.

They have been charged under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita provisions for assault, abusive language and obstructing a public servant from performing his duty, the official said. PTI COR ADU NR BNM