Four held for attempting to sell newborn for Rs 60,000 in Tumakuru

Tumakuru: Four persons have been arrested near here for attempting to sell a newborn child, police said on Tuesday.

The Kunigal police registered a case based on a complaint by Huchcha Rangamma, the senior supervisor in Woman and Child Welfare Department, Kunigal.

Rangamma stated an unmarried woman gave birth to a male child at the Kunigal Government Hospital on February 20.

She, her partner Srinanda from Magadi Taluk who fathered the child, and an Anganwadi worker Jyothi connived to sell the child to one Mubarak Pasha for Rs 60,000.