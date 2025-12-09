Four held for burglary, house-breaking in Latur

Latur, Dec 9 (PTI) Four members of a gang involved in at least 23 cases of burglary and house-breaking have been arrested in Maharashtra's Latur district, police said on Tuesday.

The local crime branch seized valuables worth Rs 4.37 lakh, including gold, cash, and two stolen motorcycles from the accused, an official said.

Based on a tip-off, a police team laid a trap on the Latur-Barshi Road and detained the suspects on Saturday afternoon, he said.

The accused Ajay Shravan Shinde (22), Arjun Dilip Bhosale (27), Keshav Manik Pawar (30), and Vikki Sajaguya Shinde (19) were part of a gang involved in 23 housebreaking offences over the past year, the official said.

Three other members of the gang are absconding, he added. PTI COR ARU