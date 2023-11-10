Four held for cheating bank in Palghar of Rs 29 lakh

Palghar, Nov 10 (PTI) The number of persons arrested for allegedly cheating a bank in Palghar district to the tune of Rs 29.29 lakh reached four after a man was held from Pune's Pimpri Chinchwad, a police official said on Friday.

Between February 2018 and September 2021, four persons had obtained a housing loan of Rs 29.29 lakh by submitting fake documents, and a case was filed at Arnala Sagri police station after the lender came to know about the fraud, said Crime Branch Unit III senior inspector Pramod Badakh.

He said Deepak Shukla, the fourth accused in the case, was held from Pimpri Chinchwad on November 8.

Accused Chetan Shah, Vinod Mishra and Pankaj Tiwari wee arrested in the case earlier, Badakh said.

A probe has found Shukla cheated other banks of Rs 85 using the same modus operandi, he added. PTI COR BNM BNM