Four held for cheating senior citizen of Rs 10 lakh

Thane, Feb 13 (PTI) Four persons have been arrested for allegedly cheating a 67-year-old Mumbai resident of nearly Rs 10 lakh by exploiting his fears concerning black magic and ghosts, Thane police said on Friday.

Accused Shivling Ingle, Rohit Shinde, Brahmdat Ingle, and Bhavani Ingle were taken into custody after the police registered a case under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and Maharashtra Prevention and Eradication of Human Sacrifice and other Inhuman, Evil and Aghori Practices and Black Magic Act.

Police said the complainant, Chandrakant Chile, met the accused during a visit to Badlapur in Thane district for a birthday event. Posing as astrologers, the accused allegedly told Chile and his wife that a “serious crisis” loomed over their home due to a ghost.

To “avert” the crisis, the accused asked Chile to get four gold nails, each weighing 1.5 tolas, for some rituals and promised to return the items later. They allegedly extracted nearly Rs 10 lakh from Chile under various pretexts, said an official.

Chile filed a complaint after the accused continued to demand more money, said inspector Rajesh Gajjal from Badlapur police station, adding that the probe indicates the involvement of another person who collaborated with the accused. PTI COR NR