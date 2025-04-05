Four held for consuming drugs at lodge in Kerala

Kannur (Kerala), Apr 5 (PTI) Four people, including two women, who reportedly met through Instagram, were arrested at a lodge at Pappinisseri in this district for using banned narcotics, Excise officials said here on Saturday.

Durign the raid, authorities seized quantities of MDMA and tubes, allegedly brought to consume the contraband, they said.

The accused hail from various parts of the district.

According to Excise sources, all the accused went to the lodge after convincing their families that they were visiting their friends' homes for Eid celebrations.

It was also found that they had been doing drugs after renting rooms in various lodges.

The accused reportedly met and became acquaintances via social media platform Instagram, sources added.