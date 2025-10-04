Four held for daylight armed robbery of Rs 8 lakh in Delhi's Rohini

New Delhi, Oct 4 (PTI) Four men were arrested in connection with a daylight armed robbery of Rs 8 lakh in Delhi's Rohini area, police said on Saturday.

The accused have been identified as Ashwani alias Ashu (22), Gautam alias Bhura (22), Bharat Kirad (22), and Hitesh Pawar alias Hittu (22), he said.

The robbery took place on September 28 near Jaipur Golden Hospital, when a delivery staffer, Adarsh Shrivastav, was carrying Rs 8 lakh to his employer after collecting cash from a client.

"The accused intercepted him at knifepoint and fled with the cash," a senior police officer said.

Following the incident, a case was registered at South Rohini police station, and the probe was later handed over to the Crime Branch.

The team examined over 100 CCTV cameras and analysed local networks before receiving information about the movement of two suspects, the officer added.

Acting on a tip-off, police laid a trap and arrested Bharat Kirad and Hitesh Pawar near Japani Park in Rohini on September 30.

Based on their disclosure, the other two accused, Ashwani and Gautam, were arrested on October 3 near Mukarba Chowk, and Rs 6.22 lakh of the stolen amount was recovered from their possession, officials said.

Police said Ashwani was the mastermind of the robbery and orchestrated the plan after learning about the cash handover between two employees near the hospital.

"He arranged the weapon used in the robbery and recruited his associates, planning to divide the money later," the officer said.

The accused have confessed to the robbery and disclosed that after the crime, they fled in different directions and later regrouped at a DDA park near Mangolpur Kalan, before two of them left for Uttarakhand, police added.

All four accused are school dropouts and are allegedly addicted to drugs and alcohol. They turned to crime due to unemployment and poor financial conditions, officials said.

A case has been registered under the relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, and further investigation is underway, police added. PTI SSJ SMV HIG