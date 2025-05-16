Four held for 'desecrating' Idgah in Karnataka

Belagavi (Karnataka), May 16 (PTI) Four people were arrested in connection with the alleged desecration of an idgah in Santi Bastawad village of this district, police said on Friday.

The accused, identified as Laxman Yallappa Uchawade (30), Muttappa Bharma Uchawade (26), Laxman Nagappa Naik (30), and Shivaraj Yallappa Gudli (29), were arrested on Thursday, they said.

The alleged incident occurred in April, police added.

According to the police, the accused allegedly damaged four domes of the idgah (an open-air space for prayers). They were also involved in the desecration of some graves and nameplates.

Belagavi Police Commissioner Iada Martin Marbaniang told PTI that the accused were arrested on May 15, after they confessed to the crime.

"We have found evidence against the accused. Further investigation is underway," he added.

Meanwhile, members of the Muslim community carried out a peaceful protest today at Chennamma Circle in Belagavi City, demanding the immediate arrest of those involved in burning religious books, including a Quran, recently.

An inspector of the Belagavi Rural police station has also been suspended for dereliction of duty in connection with the incident, police said.

On May 15, three religious books, including the Quran, were found burnt in a nearby field in Santi Bastawad village. PTI AMP SSK ROH