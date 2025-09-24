Four held for extorting money, mobile phones from man in Bengaluru

Bengaluru, Sep 24 (PTI) Four people were arrested for allegedly extorting money and mobile phones from a man after threatening him with a pistol here, police said on Wednesday.

The incident occurred on August 14 night, while the man was waiting at Jalahalli bus stand to go to Vijayanagar.

According to police, three unknown persons came in a car and offered him a drop to Vijayanagar. After boarding the car, near Dabaspet in Nelamangala, they threatened him with a pistol, and robbed him of Rs 5,000 in cash and two mobile phones worth Rs 75,000.

Based on his complaint, a robbery case was registered at Peenya police station.

"During the investigation, police explored multiple angles and gathered credible intelligence. On August 25, three persons involved in this crime were arrested from a room at Doddanakkundi, Marathahalli, and the car used in the crime was seized. Three mobile phones were seized from the accused," a police statement said.

On checking the car, the pistol used in the crime and two mobile phones belonging to the victim were found and seized, police said.

During interrogation, the three accused revealed that the pistol used in the crime had been given to them by another person who had previously been in jail with them, they said.

Subsequently, the person who supplied the pistol for committing the crime was arrested from Horti village, Vijayapura district on September 10, police said.

"With the arrest of these four accused, police have recovered two mobile phones belonging to the complainant, three mobile phones belonging to the accused, the pistol used in the crime, and the car. The total value of the seized property is Rs four lakh," they added. PTI AMP KH