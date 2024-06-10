Four held for fight in Noida mall

Noida, Jun 10 (PTI) Four private company employees, including a Delhi resident, were arrested here on Monday in connection with a brawl at a shopping mall last week, police officials said.

The incident took place last Friday at the Gardens Galleria Mall in Sector 38 and got highlighted after a short video clip surfaced on social media, purportedly showing the men, all aged between 25 and 30 years, engaged in physical confrontation in an open area of the mall.

“One of the groups was accompanied by a woman. Both the groups were inside a pub. An argument broke out when one of the men from the other side asked for a cigarette but the interaction instead ended up in comments on each other," a police official said.

"Soon the argument escalated into a fight when male members from both the sides joined and both the groups were removed from the pub by its security,” the official said.

“However, they continued the fight in the open area, dealing blows and expletives on each other," the official said.

The police said they lodged an FIR at the local Sector 39 police station in the case under IPC sections 323 (assault) and 160 (group fighting in public that disturbs peace) and used CCTV footage to round up the suspects.

Four of the suspects who have been identified as Amit Pratap Singh, Shubham, Piyush Sharma and Ankit Singh have been arrested. They all work in private companies, the police said.

Further legal proceedings in the case are underway, the police added. PTI KIS NB NB