Four held for firing at car, demanding Rs 5 lakh ransom in Faridabad

Faridabad, Jul 30 (PTI) Four people have been arrested for allegedly firing at a vehicle and demanding Rs 5 lakh in extortion from a resident of Ballabgarh in Faridabad, police said on Wednesday.

A car was impounded from their possession and the accused were produced in a local court and sent to four-day police remand, officials said.

The accused were identified as Devendra alias Kalu (36), Monu (23), Bunty (28) and Uday (20) -- from Tirkha Colony in Ballabgarh,-- they said.

According to the police, Mayank, from Arya Nagar in Ballabgarh, said in his complaint that on the night of July 27, he had parked his car outside his house and gone inside when he heard a gunshot.

"When I came out, I saw a bullet hole in the driver’s side window of my car. Shortly after, my brother received a WhatsApp message from Devendra demanding Rs 5 lakh and threatening to kill me if the money was not paid," the complaint read.

An FIR was registered at City Ballabgarh police station. The four were arrested on Monday night, police said.

"During interrogation, the accused revealed that they had gone to the complainant's house in a car and fired at the vehicle, following which they fled the scene. Bunty fired the shot while Devendra provided the weapon," a police spokesperson said.

Devendra, who has a criminal background, was released from jail in February 2025. The past records of the other accused are being verified, police added. PTI COR OZ OZ