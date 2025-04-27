Four held for firing at police personnel in Bihar

Patna, Apr 27 (PTI) Four people were arrested for allegedly firing at police personnel during a vehicle inspection drive in Bihar's Patna district, officials said on Sunday.

The incident took place near Parade Ground in the Bihta area on Saturday night, they said.

Policemen also retaliated in self-defence to control armed men, and no one was injured in the incident, the officials said.

The police tried to intercept a vehicle carrying scrap material during the inspection drive, but the driver did not stop, an official statement said.

"A police team quickly pursued the vehicle and seized it in a residential locality. Suddenly, locals created chaos and tried to free the vehicle. The gunmen also started firing at that time, and the police personnel retaliated," it said.

Additional security personnel also reached there, and the situation was brought under control, the statement said.

"Four people have been arrested so far, and a manhunt is underway to arrest others involved in the incident, it added. PTI PKD BDC