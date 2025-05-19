Four held for immoral trafficking in J-K's Baramulla

Srinagar, May 19 (PTI) Four people, including a woman, was arrested for immoral trafficking in Baramulla district of Jammu and Kashmir, a police officer said.

"Acting on credible input, Baramulla Police has successfully busted an immoral trafficking racket operating in the Kunzer area. A team from Kunzer police station conducted a swift and well-coordinated raid, resulting in the apprehension of four individuals engaged in immoral activities," the officer said.

He identified the arrested men as Abdul Ahad Waza, Mohammad Abdullah Waza and Bilal Ahmad Bhat. The identity of the woman was withheld.

The officer said police have registered a case under relevant sections of the Immoral Traffic (Prevention) Act.

"Further investigation is underway to identify and dismantle any larger network linked to this operation," he said. PTI MIJ RUK RUK