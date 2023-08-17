Four held for inhuman transportation of cattle

Mangaluru, Aug 17 (PTI) Police have arrested four persons for transporting cattle in an inhuman manner at Muliya in Alike village of Bantwal taluk in Dakshina Kannada district.

The arrested have been identified as Hameed from Salethur, Ibrahim, Moosa from Manjeshwar and Hameed alias Jalal from Bantwal, police sources said on Thursday.

The goods vehicle in which they were transporting cattle to Kerala has been seized.

Police have registered cases against the four persons under relevant sections of the Prevention of Violence to Animals Act 1960 and Karnataka Anti-Slaughter of Animals Act 2020.

Meanwhile, the accused in the case also filed a complaint with the police that they were waylaid by a gang of five persons who came on motorcycles and brutally assaulted them with a baseball bat and knives.

Police have also registered a case based on the complaint by Moosa, one of the accused in the cattle transportation case. The case is being investigated, sources said. PTI MVG MVG ANE