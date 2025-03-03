Four held for kidnapping businessman, friend in UP

Baghpat (UP), Mar 3 (PTI) Four people were arrested here for allegedly kidnapping a businessman and his friend to earn quick money by extracting a ransom of Rs 2 crore, police said on Monday.

The accused were arrested late on Sunday night. Efforts are on to arrest five others involved in the case, police said.

Bilal, a resident of the Patti Choudhran area, lodged a complaint at Baraut police station on March 1 alleging that his brother Noor Mohammad and his friend Shavez had been kidnapped and the kidnappers demanded Rs 2 crore as ransom. The kidnappers also threatened to kill the two men if the ransom was not paid, Baghpat Superintendent of Police Arpit Vijayvargiya said.

Police tracked the mobile number from which the ransom call was made and rescued Noor and Shavez within 24 hours. They also arrested the four accused, the officer said.

The arrested accused have been identified as Shivam and Rajat from Shamli district, and Pradyumn and Vijay from Muzaffarnagar, Vijayvargiya said.

During interrogation of the accused, it was found that Shivam and Pradyumn worked with Noor's Noida-based company, he said.

The two, along with friends Rajat, Vijay, Bijendra, Aman, Ajay, Anuj and Rahul Sharma, kidnapped Noor and his friend from Sector 90, Noida, to earn some quick money, he said.

Searches are underway to arrest the remaining five accused, police said. PTI COR NAV RUK DIV