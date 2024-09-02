Four held for killing man, giving wrong information to police in Thane

Thane, Sep 2 (PTI) Four persons were arrested on Monday for allegedly murdering a 25-year-old man and then giving wrong information to police in Maharashtra's Thane district, a senior official said.

Prathamesh Chavan was allegedly assaulted in a 23rd floor room of a MMRDA rental building on September 1, after which one of the four accused called up police and gave wrong information, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Zone V) Amarsingh Jadhav told PTI.

The accused and the victim had an old enmity and they thought he had come to the building to commit a theft, the DCP said.

"We had initially registered an accidental death case at Chitalsar police station. However, after a probe based on the autopsy report, Rajesh Ramnaresh Yadav and Pramodkumar Ramnaresh Yadav, both watchmen, as well as Gangaram Yadav and Prakash Mohite were arrested on Monday," he said.

They have been charged with murder, giving false information to authorities, conspiracy and other offences under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, Jadhav said.