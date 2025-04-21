Four held for killing man near rly station over monetary dispute

Thane, Apr 21 (PTI) Four persons have been arrested for allegedly murdering a 28-year-old man over a monetary dispute in Thane, a railway police official said on Monday.

The incident took place in the intervening night of April 18 and 19, Thane railway police station senior inspector Archana Dusane said.

"Arjun Sharma (28) and his 17-year-old nephew Ashish Sharma were attacked by Guddu Pal (40) and 5-6 of his accomplices at the parking lot outside Digha railway station. The accused used deadly weapons, wooden sticks, and bamboo poles to attack the victims. Arjun Sharma died," Dusane said.

"On the complaint of Ashish Sharma, a case was registered. Preliminary probe revealed the murder was over a monetary dispute between the victim's family and the accused. Four persons, including Guddu Pal, have been arrested, while a juvenile has been detained," she said. PTI COR BNM