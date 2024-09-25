Four held for killing man over old dispute

Thane, Sept 25 (PTI) Police on Wednesday arrested four persons for allegedly killing a man in Kalyan taluka of Maharashtra's Thane district over an old dispute, an official said.

The murder took place during the intervening night of Monday and Tuesday in Lakshminagar area of Kalyan East, an official of Kolsewadi police station said.

"The victim, Ayub Shaikh, had an old dispute with the accused. They asked him to meet them to settle the matter. However, during their talks, the situation escalated and led to confrontation. Shaikh was attacked with a chopper, due to which he died on the spot, while the assailants fled the scene," he said.

Shaikh was accompanied by his two friends at the time of the incident. Based on their complaint, a case was registered against the accused under section 103 (1) (murder) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), the official said.

Following the incident, the police launched a probe and arrested the four suspects, identified as Sujal Jadhav, Bhavesh Shinde, Dinesh Lanka and Ajit Khade, he said. PTI COR NP