Four held for moral policing in Bengaluru

Bengaluru, Apr 11 (PTI) Four people have been arrested on charges of moral policing in Chandra Layout here, a senior police officer said on Friday.

According to DCP West S Girish, a Burqa-clad woman was sitting on a scooter with a youth, when four people from her community accosted her for speaking to someone from a different community.

"We have received a complaint from the woman based on which we have registered a case. We have arrested four people including a juvenile," Girish told reporters.

"There is no violence involved in this incident. We have taken up an investigation in this case," he added. PTI GMS ROH