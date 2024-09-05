Four held for murder

Mumbai, Sept 4 (PTI) Mumbai Police on Wednesday arrested four men in connection with the murder of a 40-year-old man in Wadala Truck Terminus area here, officials said on Wednesday.

Victim Javed Kallan Choudhary was thrashed by a group of 15 men over the issue of unauthorized structure inside a society on Tuesday afternoon. He died during treatment at the civic-run Sion hospital.

The mob had used bats, stumps and cable wires to beat him besides kicking and punching him, a police official said.

Four of the suspects were arrested in the morning. They included Vilas Shelar and Ajit Singh. A court remanded them in police custody till September 9, the official said.

Search is on for the remaining accused. PTI DC KRK