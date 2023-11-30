Four held for murder of 17-year-old in south Delhi over old enmity

New Delhi, Nov 30 (PTI) Four men have been arrested for allegedly stabbing to death a 17-year-old boy over old enmity in Dakshinpuri area of south Delhi, police said on Thursday.

"A PCR call was received around 8 pm on November 29. The caller informed police that four or five men attacked a youth and stabbed him multiple times," Deputy Commissioner of Police (South) Chandan Chowdhary said.

The officer said a police team was immediately sent to the spot but the injured had already been taken to AIIMS hospital for treatment.

The team found that the victim was a minor and had received six stab injuries and was unfit to record his statement, the DCP said.

The police further said the spot was inspected by the crime team. Meanwhile, they also received information that the victim had succumbed to the injuries.

"An FIR under Indian Penal Code (IPC) sections 302 (murder), and 34 (common intention) was registered at the Ambedkar Nagar Police Station and an investigation was taken up. Later, police arrested four people who were identified as Tusar (18), Varun (18), Bhupender (22), and Vinay (21), all residents of Madangir, after checking CCTV footage of the incident," DCP Chowdhary added.

According to police, Bhupender said during questioning that he was having an old enmity with the victim, who had slapped him on Diwali. PTI BM CK