Four held for rape bid on 14-yr-old tribal girl in J’khand’s Palamu

Medininagar (Jharkhand), May 15 (PTI) Jharkhand police has arrested four persons for alleged attempt to rape a 14-year-old tribal girl in Palamu district, officials said on Thursday.

The accused, aged between 24 and 27 years, were sent to jail, they added.

Lesliganj Sub-Divisional Police Officer (SDPO) Manoj Kumar Jha said the victim’s statement was recorded before a judicial magistrate and she was sent for a medical examination.

According to police, the incident took place on Tuesday evening within the jurisdiction of Panki police station when the girl was playing with a friend outside her aunt’s house.

"The accused suddenly arrived on two motorcycles and forcibly took the victim a short distance away, where they attempted to rape her. Her friend raised an alarm, prompting nearby residents to rush to the scene. The locals managed to apprehend two of the accused, while the other two escaped," the victim’s aunt told police.

Police said the two youths who fled the spot were arrested a day later.

Jha said an FIR was filed on Wednesday based on the statement of the victim’s aunt.

The case has been registered under the POCSO Act and the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, he said.