Four held for robbing man in Bengaluru by posing as police

Bengaluru, Dec 14 (PTI) Four people have been arrested for allegedly posing as police and robbing a man of over Rs 1 lakh, officials said on Sunday.

According to the police, the robbery had occurred at the Vidyaranyapura police station limits on December 7.

"A person had filed a robbery case stating that when he was alone at home on December 7, three people came to his house and one of them was wearing a Police Sub Inspector uniform, while the other two claimed to be crime constables. They accused the person of indulging in illegal activities like selling ganja," Sajeeth VJ, DCP North East Division Bengaluru said.

Speaking to reporters, he said, they threatened him, and took Rs 55,000 cash that was at home and Rs 87,000 through online transfer.

The accused persons also searched the house and made a video recording, he said. A case was registered based on a complaint, and four persons have been arrested in this regard.

Police have seized a car and a two-wheeler and Rs 45,000 cash from the accused.

The accused have been identified as Mallikarjun S (27), Promod V (30), and Vinay H T (36), who posed as police, and Hruthvik P (24), who assisted them, police said.

The robbery was allegedly planned based on a tip-off from Hrithvik, who had been observing the victim.

According to the DCP, the main accused, Mallikarjun, who is from Ballari district, was a PSI aspirant and had also written the exam for the post in 2021-22, but did not succeed. Since then, he had been posing as a police officer, wearing a uniform, in his village near Siraguppa in Ballari. PTI KSU HIG HIG