Four held for setting fire to forest in Thane district

Thane, Dec 9 (PTI) Four persons have been arrested for allegedly setting fire to a section of a reserved forest area in Maharashtra's Thane district, the forest department said on Tuesday.

The accused were caught red-handed in the reserved forest of Mouje Kausa near Mumbra Bypass on Sunday, an official said.

The accused, Aryan Khan Shahid (23), Saad Ahmed Qureshi (20), Saif Khan Firoz (22) and Naushad Furshid Khan (21), all residents of the Mumbra-Kausa area, were produced before a court in Thane. PTI COR ARU