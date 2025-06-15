Four held for shooting at man in Thane

Thane, Jun 15 (PTI) Four persons have been arrested for allegedly shooting at a 23-year-old man in Maharashtra's Thane city, police said on Sunday.

There were no reports of injuries in the firing that took place at a public ground in Veer Savarkar Nagar in the wee hours of June 11, an official said.

The victim was consuming alcohol with a group of friends when the accused arrived at the scene, entered into an argument and opened fire, inspector Malhari Kokre of Vartak Nagar police station said.

He said the accused fired a shot, but the victim ducked and escaped unhurt.

A case was registered under sections 109 (attempt to murder), 352 (assault or criminal force), 351(2) (criminal intimidation), 61(2) (criminal conspiracy) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and provisions of the Arms Act and the Maharashtra Police Act, the official said.

He said that all four accused were arrested, and a probe is underway. PTI COR ARU