Four held for smuggling 9.69 kg opium from Ratlam to Mumbai

Mumbai, Oct 11 (PTI) Four persons were arrested by Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) for allegedly smuggling 9.69 kilograms of opium from Ratlam in Madhya Pradesh to Mumbai, an official said on Friday.

On a tip off, a truck was apprehended near a toll plaza as it entered Maharashtra in the early hours of Wednesday, the official said.

"During a search, we found 9.69 kilograms of a substance, which a field test kit showed was opium. The receiver and supplier were held in Mumbai and Ratlam. A cultivator who diverted opium illegally was also held in MP. Four persons have been charged under Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act," he said.

Further probe to unravel the complete drug smuggling network is underway, the official added. PTI DC BNM