Four held for stabbing cash collection agent in robbery attempt at Dwarka

New Delhi, Mar 15 (PTI) Four men have been arrested for stabbing a delivery company's cash collection agent in a robbery attempt in Dwarka area, an official said on Saturday.

The accused -- identified as Bhagirath (22), Sumit (22), Vivek Mehra (21) and Vicky Verma (24) -- are first-time offenders and have committed the crime after being influenced by social media reels, he said.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Dwarka) Ankit Singh said, "The victim, Abhimanyu Kumar, was on his way to the office on March 8, when two motorcycle-borne assailants intercepted him at a secluded spot. When he resisted the robbery attempt, one of the accused pulled out a knife and stabbed him multiple times on his neck and stomach, before fleeing the scene." A PCR van rushed Abhimanyu to Indira Gandhi Hospital, where he underwent treatment. Based on his statement, a case was registered at the Dwarka North police station and a team was formed to track down the accused, the DCP said.

During the investigation, police analysed CCTV footage in the surrounding areas and identified some suspects. Further scrutiny of their social media accounts and technical surveillance helped in tracking them down, the DCP added.

He said during interrogation, the accused admitted that they were inspired by social media reels and identified a cash collection agent as the target for robbery. Bhagirath, who first identified the target, roped in the other three.

Following their arrest, police recovered two motorcycles they travelled on, the knife used for stabbing, and the blood-stained clothes of the accused.

The four men were employed as housekeeping staff and motorcycle mechanics, the DCP said.