Four held for stabbing man to death in Faridabad

Faridabad, Feb 11 (PTI) The Faridabad Police has nabbed four people, including two minors, for alleged murder of a 34-year-old man in Palla area here, officials said on Wednesday. The victim was attacked after he protested against the molestation of a girl.

According to the police, the deceased has been identified as Jai Singh Baisla, a resident of Girdawar Colony. The incident occurred around 8 pm on Monday. Baisla and his friend Saurabh were sitting in a park when a group of four or five men approached them. The assailants stabbed Baisla eight to ten times and fled from the spot. He was rushed to a nearby hospital where doctors declared him dead on arrival.

Based on the incident, a case was registered at Palla police station and a probe was initiated. During the investigation, the police apprehended two minors accused the same day. On Wednesday, the DLF Crime Branch, arrested two more accused, identified as Himanshu and Tushar, both 19 years old and residents of Dheeraj Nagar.

"During interrogation, the accused revealed that they had made comments about the sister of Jai Singh's friend. This led to a confrontation where Baisla and his friends Saurabh and Sonu, threatened them.

While the accused left the spot initially, they returned later and attacked Baisla with a knife, said Varun Dahiya, Assistant Commissioner of Police (Crime). PTI COR AKY