Four held for theft from closed textile unit in Palghar

Palghar, Mar 29 (PTI) Four persons were arrested for allegedly stealing items from a closed textile unit in Boisar MIDC in Palghar district, a police official said on Friday.

The theft of circuit boards worth Rs 1.76 crore took place between June and April last year and a case was filed on the complaint of the company on October 7, Superintendent of Police Balasaheb Patil said.

"Based on a tip off, one person identified as Mohammad Hussain Karamhussain Chowdhary was held on Wednesday. Three of his associates were arrested soon after," he added. PTI COR BNM