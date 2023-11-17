Four held for thefts, break-ins in Palghar; stolen valuables worth Rs 2.46 lakh recovered

Palghar, Nov 17 (PTI) The police have arrested four persons in connection with a series of thefts and house-breaking in Maharashtra’s Palghar district and recovered stolen valuables worth Rs 2.46 lakh from their possession, an official said on Friday.

The police were probing a case of mobile phone theft when they zeroed in on the accused Akash Bansi Jaiswal (23), Rahim Salim Khan (20), Ankush Ranganath Sajne (25) and his brother Anant (23), all residents of Vasai, senior inspector Ramesh Bhame said.

The accused were allegedly involved in eight offences of thefts and house-breaking in the district, he said.

The police have recovered stolen valuables, including an autorickshaw, worth Rs 2.46 lakh from the gang, the official said. PTI COR ARU